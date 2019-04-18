U.S. rig count declines by 10 in Baker Hughes survey

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. tumbled by 10 to 1,022 after falling by three in the previous week, says the latest weekly survey from Baker Hughes.

The oil rig count fell by 8 to 825 after gaining 2 a week ago, while gas rigs fell by 2 to 187.

WTI crude oil -0.2% to $63.64/bbl, little changed by the data release.

