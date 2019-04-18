Macau operators eye gaming license renewals

Macau isn't expected to delay the launch of a fresh public tender process for the gaming rights of the city's six casino operators based on comments today from the chief executive of the region.

The city's six operators will see their current concessions expire on June 26, 2022 unless an extension of up to five years is granted.

The gaming operators are expected to need to increase their mix of non-gaming business activity in Macau to win renewals.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).