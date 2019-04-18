Craig-Hallum expects Zayo takeover soon

A takeover of Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is coming anytime now, Craig-Hallum says, noting the involvement of activist investors Starboard Value combined with fiber assets that will be valuable for 5G deployment.

The stock jumped again on Monday after a report that Zayo was days away from a private-equity buyout that could reach $38.50/share.

The stock's currently at $31.79.

Also today, Zayo noted it's been chosen by a professional services company for an IP-VPN solution to provide high-performance connectivity between more than 30 locations in Canada.