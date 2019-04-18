Will strong March retail slow the march of store closings?

Better-than-expected March retail sales won't re-open stores that have already closed this year, but will it slow closings going forward?

U.S. retailers have closed 5,994 stores YTD, exceeding the 5,864 closures for all of 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing Coresight Research data.

Mall vacancy rates rose to 9.3% in Q1 vs. 9% in Q4 2018 and marking the highest vacancy rate since 9.4% in Q3 2011, WSJ says, citing Reis Inc.

For the most part, REIT investors don't seem worried today about the Q1 mall vacancy rates as they regain some ground lost in the past month.

REITs as a whole have underperformed the broader S&P 500, with iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR +0.8% ) declining 1.1% in the past month vs. the S&P's 2.8% rise.

Triple-net REITs are faring well today, with most up more than 1% Thursday afternoon: Realty Income (O +1.3% ), Vereit (VER +0.8% ), Store Capital (STOR +1.7% ), National Retail Properties (NNN +1.5% ), and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC +1% ).

Many shopping center and mall REITs are also up: Pennsylvania REIT (PEI +3.1% ), Macerich (MAC +1.5% ), Washington Prime (WPG +1.7% ), EPR Properties (EPR +1.2% ), Federal Realty (FRT +1.4% ), and Whitestone REIT (WSR +1.2% ).

The notable exception is CBL Associates (CBL -5.1% ).

Previously: Mall vacancy rates rise to highest in seven years: WSJ (Oct. 3, 2018)