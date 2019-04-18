Applied Opto unveils samples of short-reach transceiver

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI +1% ) today announced initial availability of a 400G short-reach optical transceiver.

The new SR-8 transceiver delivers 50 Gbps throughput on each of eight multimode channels, using inexpensive Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser tech, and the company says they're a complement to its line of intermediate-reach data-center transceivers.

Large data-center customers need flexible solutions covering distances as short as a few meters as well as several kilometers, Applied Opto notes.

Volume production is set to ramp up in Q3.