BlackBerry makes enterprise messaging available to consumers

BlackBerry (BB -0.5% ) says it's making its enterprise-grade encrypted messaging platform available to BBM consumers.

Three years ago, BlackBerry licensed BBM Consumer to Emtek as part of its security-software transition, but Emtek has decided to end its service of BBM effective May 31.

So for user support, BlackBerry will make BBMe available for individual use; it can be downloaded from the Google Play store and will be available soon on Apple's App Store.

BBMe is free for the first year, after which a six-month subscription will be available for $2.49.