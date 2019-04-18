CFPB chief to continue review of complaints database: Reuters

The new head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to continue her predecessor's review of its public complaints database, Reuters reports.

Kathy Kraninger, who became director of the CFPB in December, acknowledged that the complaint database supports the bureau's mission to protect borrowers, but didn't rule out making it private.

The financial industry has lobbied against keeping the database public, while consumer advocates and many Democrats says the public nature of the database encourages the companies to address customer complaints.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, FNCL, IYF, BTO, IYG, RYF, FXO, SEF, FINU, RWW, FINZ, JHMF