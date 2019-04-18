Tellurian's Driftwood LNG, Sempra's Port Arthur LNG projects win FERC OKs

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves construction of two proposed liquefied natural gas export terminals, Tellurian's (TELL -0.6% ) Driftwood LNG project in Louisiana and Sempra Energy's (SRE +0.4% ) Port Arthur LNG in Texas.

The FERC votes authorizing the projects may signal that the commission will act on other pending LNG projects despite differences among Democratic and Republican members over greenhouse gas emissions.

TELL plans to make a final investment decision this year on its $30B Driftwood project, which includes pipelines and production fields in addition to a liquefaction plant designed to produce ~4B cf/day of natural gas, with first LNG production expected in 2023.

SRE has said it expected to make a final investment decision on Port Arthur on Port Arthur, which is designed to produce ~1.8B cf/day of gas, around Q1 2020.