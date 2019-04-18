Honeywell eyes revenue potential from Boeing's next aircraft launch

Honeywell (HON +3.7% ) is evaluating the revenue potential from supplying parts for Boeing's proposed new mid-sized jetliner program, which likely will be finalized by late 2019 or early next year, CFO Greg Lewis says.

"If Boeing decides to move forward on the NMA... we feel like we have got some very competitive offerings that we could provide on a platform," Lewis says, but "it would have to be done in a way where it’s a good project for Honeywell and we are able to protect our intellectual property."

CEO Darius Adamczyk also says the impact of the groundings and production rate cuts for Boeing's 737 MAX is negligible to HON in the current quarter, and the company expects MAX's production rate and deliveries will resume in H2 this year.

HON is one of today's top gainers on the S&P 500 after reporting better than expected Q1 profits and raising its full-year guidance for earnings and sales.