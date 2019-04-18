Facebook boosts estimate of Instagrammers affected by password incident

Facebook (FB -0.2% ) has increased its estimate of Instagram users affected by last month's companywide password leak -- to "millions" vs. an initial "tens of thousands."

At the time, Facebook said it would notify affected users to the tune of "hundreds of millions" of Facebook Lite users, "tens of millions" of other Facebook users and tens of thousands of Instagram users.

But a Mueller-report morning update to a March 21 post noticed by TechCrunch now says "We discovered additional logs of Instagram passwords being stored in a readable format."

"We now estimate that this issue impacted millions of Instagram users. We will be notifying these users as we did the others," Facebook says, adding that its probe determined the passwords were not internally abused nor improperly accessed.

