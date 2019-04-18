CF Industries double downgraded at BAML but shares rise

CF Industries (CF +0.7% ) edges into the green even after BofA Merrill Lynch slashes shares to Underperform from Buy with a $38 price target, cut from $50.

BAML analyst Steve Byrne says he spoke with 10 key channel contacts in the U.S. corn belt and several said they had not seen fertilizer applications as far behind in 30-plus years as they are currently, mainly due to the weather.

Noting CF is the largest U.S. exporter of UAN into Europe, Byrne says the European Commission's recently announced anti-dumping duties on UAN imports from the U.S., Russia, and Trinidad and Tobago could meaningfully cause shipments to reroute from Europe.