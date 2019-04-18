Another delay for Medley Capital, Medley Management meetings

Medley Capital (MCC +2.1% ), Sierra Income, and Medley Management (MDLY) once again postpone their special meetings of stockholders, this time saying "the parties continue to negotiate the terms of the mergers in good faith and in the best interests of their respective stockholders."

If the talks are successful, the three companies expect to hold their special meetings no later than Q3 2019.

The is the sixth postponement of the meetings.

Earlier this week, Medley Capital agreed to amend its merger deals with Medley Management and Sierra Income to allow a "go shop" process to solicit superior transactions.

