Schwarzman, Dimon see China trade deal, no U.S. recession

CEOs of two financial industry giants--Stephen Schwarzman and Jamie Dimon--agree on at least two things: The U.S. and China will reach a trade deal and there won't be a U.S. recession soon.

Schwarzman, chairman and CEO of private-equity giant Blackstone (BX +7.9% ), says he hasn't seen any signs of downturn at companies it owns or invests in, he said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

From another perspective, Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ), doesn't see the yield-curve inversion leading to a U.S. recession this time around, he told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo.

"I don't buy that personally," he answered when asked if the yield-curve inverting signals a recession on the horizon.

As for China, Schwarzman says he's certain there will be a U.S.-China trade deal, but it won't solve all the issues.

"It's not going to be an agreement that solves all problems because China's economic forum is different with huge state ownership of certain types of things an subsidies," he said.

Dimon puts the probability of a U.S.-China grade deal at 85%. "I think it's already in the market we have a deal."