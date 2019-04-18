FBI to test parts from PG&E transmission line near Camp Fire - report
- Prosecutors in California reportedly have seized parts from several PG&E (PCG -3.8%) transmission towers for testing at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va., as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into last month's deadly Camp Fire.
- Crews have removed parts off several towers along a 16-mile stretch of the power line that has become the target of a grand jury probe, according to the report.
- Meanwhile, San Francisco's Mayor Breed says she wants to use PG&E's bankruptcy to take over some of the company’s assets for the city’s power needs, a move that would shake up the company and remake California's energy landscape.
- The mayor says she is awaiting the release of a study later this month that would outline the feasibility of assuming control of PG&E's local infrastructure.
- Finally, PG&E says it is rescheduling its annual shareholders meeting to June from May 21 to allow additional time following its selection of the new board.