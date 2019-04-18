Spotify gains as Amazon soft launches competitor

Amazon (AMZN -0.1% ) Music launches its free streaming tier to compete with (SPOT +1.3% ).

But the soft launch only includes U.S. customers with an Alexa-enabled device.

Those who don't have a Prime membership or Amazon Music Unlimited subscription can request a song to launch a station or playlist rather than an album.

The streaming service is available today. Amazon will likely roll this out into the full ad-supported streaming service at some point since there's a small base of Alexa owners who don't already have Prime or Unlimited.

