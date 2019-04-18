Exxon makes its 13th oil discovery offshore Guyana

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) announces a new oil discovery offshore Guyana at the Yellowtail-1 well, adding to the previously announced 5.5B boe of estimated recoverable resource on the Stabroek Block.

Yellowtail-1 is the fifth discovery in the Turbot area, which XOM expects to become a major development hub, and the 13th discovery on the Stabroek Block.

"Similar to the Liza area, successive discoveries in the Turbot area have continuously grown its shared value," says Mike Cousins, Senior VP of Exploration and New Ventures.

XOM is operator of the Stabroek Block and maintains a 45% stake, while partners Hess (NYSE:HES) and Cnooc (NYSE:CEO) hold respective 30% and 25% stakes.