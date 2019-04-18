Lumentum closes datacom line sale to CIG

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) has closed on the sale of its Datacom product line to Cambridge Industries Group, part of a shift away from that area to focus on photonics.

The companies announced the deal on March 4.

The lines sold were previously made by Oclaro, which was acquired by Lumentum.

In connection with the deal, Lumentum and CIG have entered into a long-term supply agreement for Lumentum's photonic chips.

Lumentum says remaining datacom transceiver sales should decline to zero over the next 12-18 months, and fiscal Q4 revenues in the line should be $20M-$25M lower than in fiscal Q3.

The news won't affect fiscal Q3, which ended March 30.

Updated guidance will come along with its earnings call on May 7.