Intuitive Surgical Q1 miss pressures shares, down 8% after hours

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Q1 results ($M): Revenue: 973.7 (+14.9%); Instruments & accessories: 552.3 (20.0%); Systems: 247.5 (+5.5%); Services: 173.9 (+13.9%).

Net income: 304.0 (+5.8%); non-GAAP net income: 312.0 (+8.5%); EPS: 2.56 (+4.9%) non-GAAP EPS: 2.61 (+7.0%).

Shipments of da Vinci systems: 235 (+27%).

Procedure growth up 18% driven by U.S. general surgery and global urology.

Shares are down 8% after hours.

2019 outlook: procedure growth should be 15 - 17% (from 13 - 17%).

