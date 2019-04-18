Gains in industrials, health care turnaround boost stocks

Stocks closed higher ahead of the three-day weekend, as Wall Street absorbed a heavy dose of mostly positive corporate earnings reports and solid U.S. retail sales data.

Upbeat profit reports from Honeywell, Union Pacific, Snap-On and United Rentals helped push industrial stocks (+1.1%) in the S&P 500, while the battered health care sector (+0.2%) recovered from losses earlier in the day.

An expected lackluster earnings season is off to a good start, as 78% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported have topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet.

Today also was a strong day for IPOs, with Zoom surging 72% from its listing price and Pinterest popping 28%.

But this week's sharp decline in health care stocks weighed on broader market performance, with the Dow and Nasdaq rising a respective 0.6% and 0.2% for the week while the S&P 500 fell 0.1%.

U.S. Treasury prices finished higher, pushing the two-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.38% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 2.56%.

WTI crude added 0.4% to $64.03/bbl, wrapping up a seventh straight weekly increase.