Good news/bad news: Economic data tilts to the positive

The economic data in this holiday-shortened week tips slightly toward the stronger-than-expected side. Some measures are indeed mixed. For example, the April purchasing managers index composite came in weaker than consensus due to the services PMI, while manufacturing PMI came in slightly stronger than the estimate. Stronger than expected: April Empire State survey of 10.1 was significantly better than the 6.8 expected.

Perhaps the biggest surprise to the upside is March retail sales, clocking in at +1.6%, double the consensus estimate of +0.8%. March leading indicator, at +0.4% to 111.9 came in a little better than the +0.3% consensus. The labor market continues strong, as there were fewer initial jobless claims this week than expect. The February international trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed.

In-line: March NAHB housing market index of 63 matched the estimate and improved from 62 in the prior reading.

February business inventories rose +0.3%, in-line with consensus.

Depends: February wholesale trade inventories rose +0.2% M/M vs. consensus of +0.3%; from the headline number, you can't tell if inventories rose due to less demand, or if businesses just better at estimating demand. Weaker than-expected: April purchasing managers index of 52.8 trailed the estimate of 54.3 (discussed above).