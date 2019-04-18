Vornado forms JV for retail portfolio valued at ~$5.56B

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) gets net cash proceeds of ~$1.2B from selling a 45.4% common equity interest in a portfolio of retail assets on upper Fifth Avenue and Times Square to a group of institutional investors advised by Crown Acquisitions.

Transaction values the portfolio at $5.56B, a 4.5% cap rate.

Vornado is the general partner of the joint venture formed to own the assets and continues to own 51% of the common equity.

Vornado will have a tax gain of ~$735M; a Q2 financial statement gain of ~$2.6B.

Vornado retained preferred equity interests in certain of the properties in an aggregate amount of $1.83B; preferred has annual coupon of 4.25% for the first five years, increasing to 4.75% for the next five years and thereafter at a formulaic rate.

