Deutsche Bank may be preparing options to Commerzbank merger

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is working on a plan B to present to investors in case merger talks with Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) fall apart, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Some big shareholders want the bank to come with options as the obstacles to a link-up amass, they said.

CEO Christian Sewing is reportedly considering two basic scenarios: An update of the lender's current cost-cutting plan that would mean more and accelerated costs cuts or a larger shift in strategy that would create upfront costs.

