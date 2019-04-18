GM's Barra received nearly $22M pay in 2018

General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO Mary Barra received a compensation package worth just under $22M in 2018, less than 1% below the previous year, according to a proxy statement released today.

Barra's 2018 pay package included a $2.1M salary, stock awards worth nearly $11.1M, options worth more than $3.4M and a performance award worth nearly $4.5M.

Former President Dan Ammann, who now heads GM’s Cruise automation unit, received just under $9M, while Mark Reuss, who replaced Ammann as president, received nearly $7.4M.

GM CFO Dhivya Suryadevara received slightly more than $5.5M in total compensation, and Chuck Stevens, whom she replaced last September, received nearly $7M.

GM also said two board members - retired Admiral Michael Mullen and former ConocoPhillips CEO James Mulva - will not stand for re-election; no replacements were named, which would mean the board would shrink to 11 from 13.