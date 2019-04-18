Air Canada reviewing 737 MAX systems as minister calls for simulator training

Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) says its Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX pilots are reviewing aircraft systems and alternative flight conditions for the grounded planes, and it will decide on further training pending final recommendations from regulators.

Canada Transport Minister Garneau yesterday said his government could require pilots to receive simulator training for new 737 MAX software, going beyond a draft report by a Federal Aviation Administration panel which recommended additional training without requiring a simulator.

Air Canada says it is pleased to see the Canadian government take a “rigorous approach” in how it weighs its requirements for reintroducing the jets into service.

Separately, Europe's Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) reportedly is considering adjustments to 737 pilot training plans, joining American Airlines in that approach.