Francesca's delays 10-K, offers early results; shares +20.7%

Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ:FRAN) is up 20.7% in postmarket trading after saying it will delay its 10-K filing for fiscal 2018, and providing preliminary results in the meantime.

The retailer will file a notification of late filing with the SEC and plans to file on or before May 3; it says it's missed the deadline due to undergoing its review of strategic and financial alternatives at the same time as it was trying to close books.

It expects an adjusted EPS of -$0.03 to -$0.01, significantly better than previous guidance for -$0.14 to -$0.07 and consensus for -$0.11.

Net sales are expected to fall 14%, to $119.3M, reflecting a comparable sales drop of 14% (mainly from boutique traffic declines in the low teens).

It estimates that cash and equivalents were $20.1M, with $10M outstanding under a revolving credit facility, as of Feb. 2. As of April 6, it estimates cash and equivalents were $14.2M with $15M outstanding under the revolver, with an additional $9M in availability.

It also expects an IRS refund of $8.4M before the end of fiscal May.