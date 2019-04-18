Nikkei: Nissan to slash production by 15%

In a break from expansion policies pursued by its former CEO, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) will slash global production by 15%, Nikkei reports.

Plans to produce 4.6M units in fiscal 2019 would mark a nine-year low, according to the report.

Ousted chief Carlos Ghosn pushed aggressive sales targets, but now CEO Hiroto Saikawa is pursuing profitability over volume.

But the steepest production cut since fiscal 2008 could give a significant ding to company earnings, which would complicate a restructuring of its alliance with Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY, which owns 43% of Nissan).