Duke Energy-backed rate bill advances in North Carolina legislature

A North Carolina Senate committee approves a controversial bill that would allow Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) to request rate increases to fund specific projects for up to five years, potentially allowing multiple rate increases over that time.

The multi-year rate hikes would be approved in a traditional rate case, but once they are passed, DUK can implement them annually without a new rate case.

Opponents say the bill would decrease regulatory oversight of DUK's plans and could leave customers on the hook for uneconomic projects, its rejected grid modernization effort or its $9.6B-$10.6B coal ash clean up.

The bill is on a track that could put it to a floor vote as early as April 30, after the state's General Assembly returns from its Easter break.