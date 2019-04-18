Pfizer-Lilly painkiller in lower dose misses main goals in Phase 3 study

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) say a lower dose of a non-opioid painkiller developed by the two companies failed to meet main goals in a Phase 3 study of osteoarthritis patients; PFE -1% , LLY -1.9% after-hours.

Patients who received 2.5 mg of the companies' tanezumab drug did not experience a statistically significant improvement, according top-line results from the study.

The study tested the treatment in two doses, 2.5 mg and 5 mg, comparing the long-term joint safety and effectiveness with painkillers that are normally prescribed to patients; the higher dose met two of the three primary endpoints related to pain and physical function.