New Jersey regulator approves up to $300M/year in nuclear plant subsidies

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) and Exelon (NYSE:EXC), owners of the Hope Creek and Salem nuclear power plants, could receive as much as $300M/year in zero-emission certificates following a vote today by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

PSEG owns and operates the plants, while EXC owns a 43% interest in the Salem plant and would be eligible for as much as $100M of the $300M/year ZEC incentives.

"Now is not a time to move forward in a way that will remove nuclear from our energy mix and ultimately increase air pollution and carbon emissions in our state," the BPU says.

Opponents argued the plants are profitable and questioned the need for the subsidies in continuing to operate the plants in the black.