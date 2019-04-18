FMC Corp. downgraded at RBC on valuation, patent expirations

FMC Corp. (FMC -1% ) edges lower after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with an $87 price target, cut from $100, citing the "uncertainty of Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr patent expiration" and the reduced multiple from the recent lithium separation.

But RBC also says FMC boasts an attractive pipeline, free cash flow and capital return plans to justify an above-peer multiple, with the downgrade warranted as the shares are "closer to fairly valued."

Earlier, Loop Capital lowered its EPS outlook for FY 2019 and FY 2020 by $0.10 to $5.65 and $6.55 respectively, citing the "significant weather-driven disruption in North America" and the possibility of sourcing challenges from China becoming more acute.

But Loop kept its Buy rating and $102 price target on FMC, given the "transformational" deal with DuPont to become a "best-in-class agriculture chemicals franchise" and the company's well-balanced global portfolio.