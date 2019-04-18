Lilly and Pfizer's tanezumab shows mixed results in late-stage osteoarthritis study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, Study A4091058, evaluating two strengths of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and collaboration partner Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) tanezumab in patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis (OA) of the hip or knee showed mixed results.

The objective of the study was to compare the long-term safety and 16-week efficacy of tanezumab, a nerve growth factor (NGF) inhibitor, compared to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

The 5 mg arm met two of the three co-primary efficacy endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant improvements in pain and physical function, but failed to differentiate itself from NSAIDs in terms of patients' overall assessment of their OA.

The 2.5 mg arm failed to separate from NSAIDs on any of the three co-primary efficacy measures.

On the safety front, there were statistically significantly higher rates of joint-related adverse events compared to NSAIDs at week 80 in both arms as measured by a composite of rapidly progressive osteoarthritis (RPOA) type 1 or type 2, subchondral insufficiency fracture, osteonecrosis or pathological fracture. Specifically, the rates of composite safety events in the 5 mg, 2.5 mg and NSAID arms were 7.1%, 3.8% and 1.5%, respectively. The rates of RPOA, subchondral insufficiency fracture and joint replacement were higher in the tanezumab arms compared to NSAIDs.

Pfizer acquired the candidate in 2006 via its acquisition of Rinat Neurosciences, but stopped development in 2010 when some patients needed hip replacements. In 2012, an FDA advisory committee backed the continuation of development as long as safety precautions were taken.

The companies say that they will share the totality of the data with regulatory authorities before deciding on next steps.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference and for publication.