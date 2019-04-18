Uber raises $1B from SoftBank, Toyota for self-driving unit

Uber (UBER) scores a much-needed funding boost for its ambitious self-driving unit, raising $1B from a consortium of investors including SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Toyota (NYSE:TM).

SoftBank will invest $333M from its $100 billion Vision Fund, while Toyota and automotive parts supplier Denso will invest a combined $667M; Toyota also will contribute up to an additional $300M over three years to help cover the costs of building commercial self-driving vehicles.

Uber says the investment values its Advanced Technologies Group, which is developing autonomous driving technology, at $7.25B.

The funding may ease some of Wall Street's concerns ahead of Uber's upcoming IPO over the company's spending on the autonomous unit, which has topped $1B since the program started in 2016.