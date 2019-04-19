SEC, Musk need more time to work things out

Elon Musk and the SEC are asking for a one-week delay to resolve their contempt of court dispute.

On April 4, U.S. Judge Alison Nathan gave both parties two weeks to work out their differences, punting a request from the agency to hold the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO in contempt of court for allegedly violating an October securities fraud settlement.

"I have serious concerns that no matter what I decide here, this issue won’t be resolved," she wrote in the order, asking the two sides to "take a deep breath, put on your reasonableness pants" and work out a solution.