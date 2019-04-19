Nissan shoots down output cut report

A report by the Nikkei that Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) will slash production by about 15% this year is "completely incorrect," according to the automaker.

Nissan has also lodged a complaint with the revered business daily, in an unusually strong denial of a media report in Japan.

Separately, a report from NHK said Tokyo prosecutors are likely to indict former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on an additional charge of aggravated breach of trust as early as Monday, when his current detention period expires.

Previously: Nikkei: Nissan to slash production by 15% (Apr. 18 2019)