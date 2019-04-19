Zuckerberg in hot seat of FTC probe

Federal regulators investigating Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) for mishandling its users' personal information have set their sights on CEO Mark Zuckerberg, exploring his past statements on privacy and weighing whether to seek new, heightened oversight of his leadership.

The discussions about how to hold Zuckerberg accountable for Facebook’s data lapses have come in the context of wide-ranging talks between the FTC and Facebook that could settle the government's more than year-old probe, The Washington Post reports.

The agency began investigating Facebook in March 2018 following reports that Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed data on roughly 87M of the social networking site's users.