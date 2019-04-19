Heritage Insurance sees Q1 net catastrophe losses ~$15.4M

Of that amount, Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) expects $10.2M of net losses from a severe March 2019 hailstorm in Florida.

Sees shifting seasonality of retained U.S. catastrophe losses to H1, particularly to Q1.

Sees Q1 gross written earned of ~$228.6M and net premiums earned of ~$109.7M.

A driver of Q1's higher ceded premium ratio vs. Q4 2018 is the previously disclosed increase in NBIC's net quota share reinsurance program from 49.5% to 52.0%, which was effective as of Dec. 31, 2018.

