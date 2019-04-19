Nomura Holdings vows to stay independent

Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR), Japan's biggest brokerage firm, will focus on its latest turnaround plan and nixes the idea of a potential merger.

"It's not going to happen that we'll become part of a financial company elsewhere," CEO Koji Nagai told Bloomberg News in an interview.

Earlier this month, Nomura announced plans to cut $1B of expenses from its global trading and investment bank business.

Nagai suggested that he might step down before the three-year plan is complete if all goes smoothly.

"I will take responsibility until things get on track," he said, adding that it would be "natural" for him to leave before the three years are over.

