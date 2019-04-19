BP, partners to move forward with $6B Caspian Sea oil project

BP says it will lead a $6B next stage development of the giant Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli oilfield complex offshore Azerbaijan.

BP says the Azeri Central East project in the Caspian Sea will include a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100K bbl/day of oil.

The project is expected to achieve first production in 2023 and produce as much as 300M barrels over its lifetime.

BP says more than $36B has been invested in the development of the ACG area since the original agreement was signed in 1994.

BP operates the complex and owns a ~30% stake and Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR holds 25%; partners holding stakes of less than 10% include Chevron (NYSE:CVX), INPEX (OTCPK:IPXHY), Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).