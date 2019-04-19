WeWork names new COO as it turns focus overseas

WeWork (VWORK) has named Eugen Miropolski its new chief operating officer, part of a bid to expand further overseas.

Miropolski will remain based in London; he has been overseeing WeWork operations in Europe and Asia (ex-Japan).

He replaces Jen Berrent, who is moving to a co-president role and retaining the title of chief legal officer. “There is no one more equipped to operationalize our vision for our next phase of growth,” Berrent says, with the company looking to its international footprint as a priority.