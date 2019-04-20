Fox Business: Sinclair placed top bid as Fox RSN auction came to end

Bidding for the former Fox regional sports networks is at its endgame, and Fox Business says Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has placed the top bid.

Bankers accepted final bids this week from the wide range of suitors involved in the bidding, which aside from Sinclair included Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONA), Major League Baseball and Ice Cube's Big3 basketball league.

MLB pulled out as a solo bidder and joined with John Malone's Liberty bid, according to the report.

Sinclair is reported to have bid about $10B for the nets, which Disney (NYSE:DIS) is selling as a regulatory requirement it accepted for the approval of its now-completed acquisition of media assets from Fox (FOX, FOXA).

The $10B figure (even if accounting for some $4B separately for the YES network) would be a bit of a comedown from the $20B Disney hoped to raise from unloading the entire package of 22 RSNs.

