Novartis discloses death in European study of gene therapy for SMA

On the heels of its announcement of positive preliminary results from its Phase 3 STR1VE study evaluating gene therapy candidate Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) (formerly AVXS-101) in infants with spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) also disclosed a death in its European study, STRIVE-EU, that may be treatment-related.

A company spokesperson said that the six-month-old symptomatic SMA1 patient died of severe respiratory infection followed by neurological complications after receiving Zolgensma.

An autopsy has been performed with results pending. The company will provide further updates when appropriate.