FDA OKs first non-drug treatment for ADHD

The FDA has approved privately held NeuroSigma's Monarch eTNS System for the first-line treatment of patients ages 7 - 12 years old with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), the first non-drug therapy for the condition available in the U.S.

Monarch eTNS, intended for home use under the supervision of a caregiver, is a mobile phone-sized device that delivers low-level electrical stimulation to the patient's forehead via a wire attached to an adhesive patch placed just above the eyebrows. It stimulates the trigeminal nerve, responsible for sensation in the face and motor functions like biting and chewing, which sends signals to parts of the brain believed to be involved with ADHD.

The product received CE Mark certification for ADHD in November 2015.

ADHD-related tickers: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH); Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN); Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS); DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX); Takeda (NYSE:TAK)