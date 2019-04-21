Fastly files $100M IPO

Fastly will list its Class A common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FSLY.

Fastly has built an edge cloud platform that can process, serve and secure its customers' applications as close to their end users as possible. Its edge network spans 60 points-of-presence (POPs) around the world.

Competition:

Legacy CDNs such as Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM), Limelight (NASDAQ:LLNW), EdgeCast (part of Verizon Digital Media (NYSE:VZ)), Level3 (NYSE:CTL), and Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV).

Small business-focused CDNs, such as Cloudflare, InStart, StackPath, and Section.io.

Cloud providers like Amazon’s CloudFront (NASDAQ:AMZN), AWS Lambda (AMZN), and Google Cloud Platform (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Traditional data center and appliance vendors like F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV), Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS), A10 Networks, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Imperva, Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR), and Arbor Networks.

2018 revenue $144.6M vs. $104.9M in 2017.

2018 earnings -$30.9M vs. -$32.5M in 2017.

Customer activity ("Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate (DBNER)"): +147.3% and +132.0% in 2017 and 2018.

Source: S-1

Note: The IPO could value Fastly at more than $1B.