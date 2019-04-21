Boeing workers say 787 Dreamliner production is also shoddy

Investigating Boeing's (NYSE:BA) North Charleston 787 Dreamliner plan, the NY Times says its review of "hundreds of pages of internal emails, corporate documents and federal records," and interviews of more than a dozen current and former Boeing (BA) employees, reveal a culture "that often valued production speed over quality."

Facing long delays, Boeing pushed workers to turn out Dreamliners, at times ignoring issues raised by employees.

Quote from a former Boeing quality manager, turned whistleblower: “As a quality manager at Boeing, you’re the last line of defense before a defect makes it out to the flying public. And I haven’t seen a plane out of Charleston yet that I’d put my name on saying it’s safe and airworthy.”

Employees and former employees complain of debris - from tubes of sealant, to a string of lights, to a ladder - being left inside the tails of planes, which could potentially lock their gears.

Former employees says senior managers pushed internal quality inspectors to stop recording defects, and say they were punished or fired for raising concerns.

Boeing's response: “Boeing South Carolina teammates are producing the highest levels of quality in our history. I am proud of our teams’ exceptional commitment to quality and stand behind the work they do each and every day.”