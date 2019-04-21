Community Bank System Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.48M (+0.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cbu has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.