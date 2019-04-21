Halliburton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-43.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.53B (-3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hal has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 12 downward.

