Kimberly-Clark Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.55 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.55B (-3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kmb has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.