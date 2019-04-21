W.W. Grainger Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.46 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.88B (+4.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, gww has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward.