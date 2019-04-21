Lincoln Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $767.41M (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, leco has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.