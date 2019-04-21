Lennox Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Lennox (NYSE:LII) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $748.63M (-10.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lii has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.